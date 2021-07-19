No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 63: 'Design After Dark' Invests Community in Art Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:12:35 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 63 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Lindsey Jancay, Director of Collections & Programming for Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, and Qbah Fernandez, a Bethlehem-born entrepreneur, music producer, audio engineer, video director and content creator. Qbah will curate the first installment of the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts’ 2021 Design After Dark series, with a July 30 interactive presentation called “Third Culture Child.” In our interview, he explains the meaning of the term and discusses what it felt like as a child bridging the gap between American and Hispanic cultures in the Christmas City. This season’s Design After Dark series asks creators to respond to the Sylvia Harris quote, “Design teaches us not to make assumptions.” Lindsey explains how that powerful quote will define future installments by community curators, and looks back at the successful first Design After Dark series from 2019. As always, Josh has a roundup of local news and happenings, with highlights from some of the week’s biggest stories, including an upcoming Lower Saucon Township Council meeting at which the future of one of its volunteer fire companies may be decided.

