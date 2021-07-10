No Rain Date NRD Ep. 62: Local PR & Event Specialist Tiffany Sondergaard Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:13:34 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 62 of No Rain Date we’re joined by local PR maven, event planning specialist, successful entrepreneur and member of the Saucon Valley business community, Tiffany Sondergaard. Tiffany shares some of her valuable insight into the importance of public relations, gleaned from more than two decades spent working in the field. She began her career as an intern in fast-paced New York City, but now happily calls the Lehigh Valley home. In addition to her professional and family responsibilities, Tiffany gives back as a member of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, which has benefited from her knowledge of public relations. She shares her perspective on the rise of “cancel culture” as a 24/7 news-driven phenomenon and offers a rarely seen glimpse inside the world of brand development. We also discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the PR industry. As always, Josh has a roundup of local news and happenings, with highlights from some of the week’s biggest stories, including the resignation of a Hellertown borough councilman and stricter enforcement of pool rules in Fountain Hill.

