Enjoy Free Concert in Hopewell Park Friday

Join the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Upper Saucon Township at Hopewell Park for a summer evening filled with fun, community spirit and music this weekend.

The park will host the band One Way Back this Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. as part of the 2024 Upper Saucon Summer Concert Series.​

In addition to the free performance, attendees will also be able to purchase refreshments from local food trucks that will be at the concert.

Hopewell Park is located at 4695 W. Hopewell Road, Center Valley.​

For more event information and to follow updates on social media, follow the concert’s Facebook event page.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

