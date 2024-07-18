Summer Tunes: The Weekenders to Perform at Hopewell Park

Friday’s free show–part of the 2024 Upper Saucon Township Summer Concert Series–will feature a performance by The Weekenders from 6 to 8 p.m.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Join the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Upper Saucon Township at Hopewell Park this Friday, July 19, for a fun-filled evening of music in the community.​

Friday’s free show–part of the 2024 Upper Saucon Township Summer Concert Series–will feature a performance by The Weekenders from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand to cater to the crowd, including the Red Robin Food Truck and Mon & Mel’s Ice Cream.​

For more information, follow the chamber’s Facebook event for the concert.​

Hopewell Park is located at 4695 W. Hopewell Road, Center Valley.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.