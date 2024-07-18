Community Family

Summer Tunes: The Weekenders to Perform at Hopewell Park

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Summer Concert

Friday’s free show–part of the 2024 Upper Saucon Township Summer Concert Series–will feature a performance by The Weekenders from 6 to 8 p.m.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Join the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Upper Saucon Township at Hopewell Park this Friday, July 19, for a fun-filled evening of music in the community.​

Friday’s free show–part of the 2024 Upper Saucon Township Summer Concert Series–will feature a performance by The Weekenders from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand to cater to the crowd, including the Red Robin Food Truck and Mon & Mel’s Ice Cream.​

For more information, follow the chamber’s Facebook event for the concert.​

Hopewell Park is located at 4695 W. Hopewell Road, Center Valley.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment