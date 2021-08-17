No Rain Date NRD Ep. 67: Building a Brighter Future With Habitat for Humanity Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:17:37 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 67 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Alli Ingram, Gina Loiacono and Brenda Strockyj of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, an organization that empowers families by helping them achieve the American dream of home ownership. Habitat’s unique home ownership program allows low-income families to buy a home with a zero percent interest mortgage after contributing 250 sweat equity hours toward its construction. Our guests share stories about families who have benefited by becoming Habitat homeowners. Since 1989, the organization has built 125 homes for low-income families, and in spite of construction-related challenges during the coronavirus pandemic they’re not slowing down. In fact, the affordable housing crisis in the Lehigh Valley is as serious as it’s ever been, which is why Habitat is looking for more community support. In this interview you’ll learn more about how you can become a donor, a volunteer or help Habitat in other ways, such as by shopping at their ReStore in Whitehall (hint: you can also donate items to the ReStore). Visit HabitatLV.org to learn more about the organization as well as their local brewery passport fundraiser, House That Beer Built. As always, in case you missed them Josh has a roundup that features highlights from some of the week’s biggest local news stories, including plans for a new public works facility in Hellertown and a business opening at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

