No Rain Date NRD Ep. 68: CHC Prevents Drug & Alcohol Abuse Through Education Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:11:29 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 68 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Lisa Wolff, Manager of Community Engagement for the Center for Humanistic Change. Founded in 1979 and jointly funded by Lehigh and Northampton counties, CHC is dedicated to preventing drug and alcohol abuse via programming that educates and engages local residents from diverse backgrounds. As Lisa explains, young people are particularly at risk from drugs and alcohol, which is why many of the organization’s efforts are youth-targeted and mentorship-based. Building resiliency and coping skills is a focus for programming designed for younger children, while HOPE–Heroin & Opioid Prevention Education–is designed to help high school students and adults. CHC not only works with local schools, churches, Scouts and other groups, but also offers presentations that are specifically geared for businesses. Lisa also explains how the organization has adapted to continue serving vulnerable individuals during the COVID pandemic. To learn more about the Center for Humanistic Change, including their available services, visit TheCHC.org. As always, Josh has highlights from the week that was in local news, including an important update on the Saucon Valley School District’s updated health and safety plan.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up to receive the free Saucon Source newsletter three times a week. You’ll enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind of knowing you’ll never miss another story.