NRD Ep. 68: Buy Fresh Buy Local of the Greater Lehigh Valley

On Episode 69 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Ellen Underwood, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for Buy Fresh Buy Local of the Greater Lehigh Valley to discuss how the organization supports consumers who want to purchase locally-grown produce and other foods at an affordable price. As Ellen explains, local agriculture is sustainable agriculture, which is why BFBLGLV is a partner to nearly a dozen Lehigh Valley area producer-only farmers markets. These markets only sell locally-grown produce, pasture-raised meats and other foodstuffs that are native to east central Pennsylvania. Buy Fresh Buy Local also supports organizations like the Kellyn Foundation in their efforts to help nourish the residents of the Lehigh Valley’s growing food deserts, via their Mobile Food Market. A major component of BFBLGLV’s mission is education, which is why they’re constantly working to promote local food providers like the vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market. You can even win great prizes from some of them buy playing “Eat Right Here” on Buy Fresh Buy Local’s website, where you’ll find much more information about our local food economy as well as resources designed to help you take advantage of it. As always, Josh has highlights from the week that was in local news, including an important update on the Southern Lehigh School District’s updated health & safety plan.

