NRD Ep. 70: Pins ‘N Needles Owner Licia Grim Sews from the Heart

On Episode 70 of No Rain Date, we’re joined by Licia Grim, owner of Pins ‘N Needles, a Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market vendor selling hand-sewn masks, scrunchies, coasters and other unique items. Grim became a weekly vendor at the Hellertown market in 2020, just after it opened with COVID-19 precautions–including a mask requirement–in place. Her eye-catching mask immediately drew the attention of a volunteer and other patrons, and her ability to quickly mass produce them–a skill she developed growing up immersed in the garment industry in the Lehigh Valley’s Slate Belt–made Pins ‘N Needles a perfect fit. Licia also gives back to the market by coordinating the local artisans who sell their wares there. The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from early May till late November, next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Pa. This year’s final market will be held Sunday, Nov. 24. As always, Josh has highlights from the week that was in local news, including an update on historic flash flooding triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida that damaged homes and businesses in the Saucon Valley area and beyond.

