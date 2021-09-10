No Rain Date NRD Ep. 71: Celtic Classic Returns to Bethlehem Sept. 24-26 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:57:07 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 71 of No Rain Date we’re joined by Marcie Mulligan, Director of Cultural Education for the Celtic Cultural Alliance, which organizes Bethlehem’s annual Celtic Classic. The three-day festival is a celebration of all things Celtic and a fall staple in the Christmas City, where it had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marcie explains how it has evolved and grown since it was first held in 1988, and how its organizers have adapted this year to ensure that a safe, fun event can be held. The 2021 Celtic Classic will be held Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26 in downtown Bethlehem, with shuttle service available from Valley Center Parkway. For more information, visit CelticFest.org. Celtic Cultural Alliance is an organization that promotes Celtic heritage in the Lehigh Valley all year-round, and Marcie tells about some of their other initiatives as well. As always, Josh has highlights from the week that was in local news, including an update on a fatal crash at the Jersey Shore involving a Coopersburg man and a benefit motorcycle ride–Pipes 4 Paws–that will end at Dewey Fire Co. in Hellertown Sept. 26. Our sportswriter, Keith Riefenstahl, also has an exciting preview of Friday’s Saucon Valley-Pottsville high school football game.

