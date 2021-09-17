No Rain Date NRD Ep. 72: Jim and Amy Koch Talk Harvest Days at Olde Stone Farm Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:49:37 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 72 of No Rain Date we’re joined by Jim and Amy Koch, who run Olde Stone Farm in Easton. The farm has been in the Koch family for three generations and nearly 100 years. What once was a dairy farm, now mainly produces corn, wheat and hay. The pair were excited to discuss a fall festival they are launching this October called Harvest Days. Harvest Days is a smaller scale, family-oriented fall festival, which will feature a 2-acre corn maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, seasonal games, farm animals, and pumpkins, mums and corn stalks for sale. Snacks and refreshments will also be available. Harvest Days will be held on Saturdays and Sundays in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jonny steps in for this episode to provide a roundup of the biggest headlines from this week, which include early plans for a development at the former site of Neighbors Home & Garden, the return of the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade and a disc golf championship being held in Hellertown. Sportswriter, Keith Riefenstahl, also provides a preview of this weekend’s football clash between Saucon Valley and Wilson.

