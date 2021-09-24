No Rain Date NRD Ep. 73: Chef Will Rufe of NCC's Culinary Arts Program Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:31:47 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 72 of No Rain Date we’re joined by Will Rufe, a passionate chef-educator who is part of Northampton Community College’s (NCC) highly-regarded culinary arts program. Will shares his background with regard to food and the unlikely path that led him to become a chef, as well as his customer-centric philosophy toward cooking for the public. As an instructor at NCC, Will is not only training the chefs of tomorrow, but also a key player in managing the teaching restaurant on the school’s Bethlehem Township campus. Hampton Winds recently reopened after a closure of nearly 18 months, during which it was renovated with COVID safety protocols in mind. The restaurant is open to the public when classes are in session. Will finds the time to give back to his community by serving as a member of Fountain Hill Borough Council, and he discusses the current borough business climate as part of our interview. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines, including stories about a groundbreaking for a new rehabilitation hospital in Center Valley, a groundbreaking for a new public works building in Hellertown and a ribbon-cutting at a designer denim store at the Promenade Shops. Saucon Source sportswriter, Keith Riefenstahl, has a preview of Friday night’s football game in which the Saucon Valley Panthers will battle the Blue Mountain Eagles.

