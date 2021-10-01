No Rain Date NRD Ep. 74: The Music & Traditions of the Grenadier Marching Band Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:09:27 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 74 of No Rain Date we’re joined by Allen Frank, who recently became the fifth director of the world-famous Liberty High School Grenadier Marching Band. Along with the high school, the band is gearing up to celebrate its centennial in 2022, beginning with the Oct. 31 Bethlehem Halloween Parade. Under director Ronald Sherry’s leadership in the 1960s the Grenadiers were styled after Britain’s famed Royal Coldstream Guard, and since then they have become a beloved, iconic symbol of the City of Bethlehem. Allen discusses the band’s storied history, the role band members play as cultural ambassadors and how COVID-19 has impacted its musicians over the past year-and-a-half. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines, including stories about a dine-and-dash investigation at a local restaurant, a methadone clinic burglary, Saucon Valley High School’s 2021 Homecoming Court and Halloween fun that’s just around the corner. Saucon Source sportswriter and coach, Keith Riefenstahl, has a preview of Friday night’s football game in which the Saucon Valley Panthers will battle the Bangor Area Slaters.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up to receive the free Saucon Source newsletter three times a week. You’ll enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind of knowing you’ll never miss another story.