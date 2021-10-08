No Rain Date NRD Ep. 75: Hexenkopf Rock's Haunted History with Dr. Ned Heindel Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:20:41 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 75 of No Rain Date we’re joined by Dr. Ned Heindel, Emeritus Howard S. Bunn Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Lehigh University and an authority on the haunted history of Hexenkopf Rock in Williams Township. Dr. Heindel and his family have called Hexenkopf hill for over 50 years, but his interest in the Pennsylvania folk medicinal practice known as ‘pow-wowing’–which is closely associated with it–dates back to his childhood in York County. While pow-wowing or braucherei was used as a force for good, some witches practiced the Pennsylvania German version of black magic known as hexerei, and their presence can still be felt at Hexenkopf. In addition to its haunted history, Dr. Heindel discusses the hill’s seeming impenetrability by outsiders like those who wanted to build a natural gas pipeline across it, and whether he believes a curse put on them by Hexenkopf’s protectors may have caused the controversial pipeline plan to collapse. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest local headlines, including stories about the imminent closing of a beloved Fountain Hill eatery, a corn maze and other fall fun at Olde Stone Farm near Easton, Homecoming weekend at Saucon Valley High School and upcoming local Halloween parades you won’t want to miss. Saucon Source sportswriter, Keith “Coach Rief” Riefenstahl, also has a preview of Friday night’s big Homecoming football game in which the Saucon Valley Panthers will try to claw their way into Colonial League playoff contention with a win over rival Southern Lehigh.

