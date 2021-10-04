Fall Family Fun at Olde Stone Farm Includes Corn Maze, Hay Rides

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Olde Stone Farm owners Jim and Amy Koch weren’t quite sure what kind of response their Harvest Days event would receive when it opened Saturday, but by Sunday they were welcoming visitors to the corn maze Jim created as if they’d been doing it for years.

In fact, this is the first time their family farm in Williams Township has hosted such an event, but as the Kochs explained in a recent podcast interview with Saucon Source, a family-friendly fall festival is something they’ve thought about hosting for years.

With help from their friends in the close-knit Saucon Valley area farming community–including both the King family, who own Blue Barnyard, and the Johnson family, who own Old Well Farm–they decided try it in 2021. As smiling visitors entered and exited the maze; purchased pumpkins, mums, cornstalks and refreshments; and enjoyed hay rides and other activities Sunday afternoon, it was a decision that appeared to be paying off.

Amy Koch said the event is entirely outside and spread across a large area, so guests don’t have to worry about large crowds, as they might at some other fall attractions. As the pandemic has eased and more families participate in seasonal activities, many seem to be interested in a “back to basics” approach, and the Olde Stone Farm experience allows them to savor the simple joys of a day in the country without traveling far from home.

It was also important to the Kochs that their corn maze be family-friendly, which is why it’s a modest 2 acres in size, with seven photo op stops spread throughout it. (There’s even an aerial photo of the maze guests can view before they enter it, if they are nervous about becoming lost in it.) The maze can be completed within half an hour or so, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the other experiences at the farm, one of which is a tractor-pulled hay ride driven by a neighbor who is also a member of the local farming community. Other things visitors can look forward to are facepainting, fairy hair, games and visits with farm animals, including goats from Old Well Farm, whose goat’s milk soap is available for purchase. So are locally-produced honey and treats from Tombler’s Bakery.

Admission to Olde Stone Farm is $7 per person for the corn maze and hayride. Children under 2 are admitted free, and there are snacks as well as apple cider and water available for purchase. There is ample seating under a tent, and a trailer with restrooms is parked on-site. There is also plenty of free parking in the grassy area next to the pumpkin patch, where pumpkins of various shapes and sizes can be picked out and loaded into wagons.

Harvest Days is a weekend-only event that is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the last maze entry is at 4:30 p.m.) through Sunday, Oct. 31. Cash, credit and Venmo are accepted. More information can be found online at OldeStoneFarmPA.com.

The farm is located at 1350 Raubsville Road, Easton, about 10 minutes from Hellertown.