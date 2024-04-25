Meet Awesome Amphibians at Wildlands Conservancy’s ‘Party with the Frogs’

“Party with the Frogs” participants will hike and explore the ponds at the nature preserve, where they will search for frogs and macroinvertebrates in their native habitat.

The Emmaus-based Wildlands Conservancy will host an event starring some friendly frogs at the Dorothy Rider Pool Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“Party with the Frogs” participants will hike and explore the ponds at the nature preserve, where they will search for frogs and macroinvertebrates in their native habitat. Afterwards, attendees will get to meet some of the organization’s amphibian education ambassadors.

Wildlands Conservancy will provide nets for those who attend the special event.

The cost to party with the frogs is $20 per person. Register for all the froggy fun on the Wildlands Conservancy website.

