Muhlenberg College Expands Online Graduate Programs

Muhlenberg College will expand its accelerated degree and graduate programs by offering them entirely online this fall, with the exception of a few in-person seminars, the college announced. The change is part of the college’s effort to make its programs more accessible and flexible to students, while still maintaining the high academic standards for which the college is known, Muhlenberg officials said.

“By blending online flexibility with experiential learning, we ensure that our students gain practical skills and theoretical knowledge applicable to real-world challenges,” said vice president and executive director of graduate and continuing education AJ Lemheney, Ed.D. “We believe that education should be both innovative and inclusive, fitting our students’ lifestyles while providing transformative experiences.”

The new flexible online programs will still be complemented by in-person offerings, which will include intensive weekend conferences, seminars and other opportunities for direct engagement with faculty and peers. Muhlenberg College offers a range of academic programs for undergraduate, graduate and accelerated degree programs, with a focus on critical thinking, interdisciplinary skills and practical expertise. The programs are designed to prepare students for today’s job market, and enrolled students at the Allentown college also benefit from comprehensive support services, including career services and alumni networking opportunities.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to educational innovation and accessibility,” said Muhlenberg president Kathleen Harring, Ph. D. “We are dedicated to offering programs that are not only flexible but also rich with opportunities for high-impact learning and personal growth.”

Prospective students can learn more about the programs and admissions on the Muhlenberg College website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.