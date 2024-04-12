Muhlenberg College to Explore Lutheran Heritage with $40K Grant

Titled “Red Door Roots: Reframing Muhlenberg’s Lutheran Narrative,” the new initiative aims to identify how Muhlenberg’s Lutheran values have shaped its development over the past 50 years.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Muhlenberg College is launching a public conversation about its Lutheran affiliation with support from a nearly $40,000 grant the school recently received from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education (NetVUE).

Titled “Red Door Roots: Reframing Muhlenberg’s Lutheran Narrative,” the new initiative aims to identify how Muhlenberg’s Lutheran values have shaped its development over the past 50 years.

A news release said the funding will support lectures, the establishment of learning communities and alumni interviews, and eventually lead to the production of videos, brochures and a book of essays.

“This is a great opportunity to explore Muhlenberg’s Lutheran history and present affiliation in thoughtful, creative ways that highlight our core values,” said Muhlenberg President Kathleen Harring. “Reflecting on our past and connecting it to current institutional priorities will provide invaluable insight,” she added. “We’re very grateful to CIC/NetVUE for their support.”

Head of Special Collections and College Archives Susan Falciani Maldonado and ​​Chaplain and Director of Religious & Spiritual Life Janelle Neubauer are serving as the Lutheran roots project leaders, the release said. Other collaborators include Professor of Religion Studies and Director of the Institute for Religious & Cultural Understanding William Gruen; Vice President for Communications and Marketing Todd Lineburger; Executive Director of External Relations Stephen Payne; and John Wittenbraker, a social and behavioral scientist who is the spouse of college president Kathleen Harring.

“The funded activities are supported by the Council of Independent Colleges and Lilly Endowment Inc.,” the release said.

Located in Allentown, Muhlenberg was founded as a Lutheran seminary in 1848, and today–as a private liberal arts college–enrolls approximately 2,200 students.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.