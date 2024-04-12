Get Help Filling Out FAFSA at LCCC Workshops

The workshops will be held in April to help students and families prepare for the May 1 priority filing deadline for Pennsylvania State Grant eligibility, the college said in a news release.

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) will be offering free financial aid help sessions at all three of its campuses this month to assist students and families with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) State Grant Application. The workshops will be held in April to help students and families prepare for the May 1 priority filing deadline for Pennsylvania State Grant eligibility, the college said in a news release.

“This workshop is for any current or future student in the community attending any college that uses the FAFSA or PHEAA State Grant Application to determine financial aid assistance such as grants, scholarships, work-study or student loans,” it said.

The workshops will be an opportunity for current or future students to get help from a financial aid advisor, who will assist by answering questions about the application process and various funding options.

The dates, times and locations for the three workshops are as follows:

Wednesday, April 17, 4, 5 or 6 p.m., at the Morgan Center, Tamaqua

Wednesday, April 24, 5, 6 or 7 p.m., at the Donley Center, Allentown

Thursday, April 25, 4, 5 or 6 p.m., at the Main Campus, Schnecksville

Spanish-speaking staff members will be available to assist at the Donley Center workshops.

To register to attend a workshop, visit the LCCC website.

For additional information, contact the LCCC Financial Aid office at 610-799-1133 or fi****@my****.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.