Sneak Peek: Saucon Valley HS Performs ‘Oklahoma!’

Saucon Valley High School students will bring the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical “Oklahoma!” to the stage next week, and are currently busy putting the finishing touches on the production in rehearsals.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Saucon Valley High School students will bring the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical “Oklahoma!” to the stage next week, and are currently busy putting the finishing touches on the production in rehearsals.

Performances will be held Thursday, April 18; Friday, April 19; and Saturday April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There will also be a matinee performance Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show may be purchased online or at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults ($10 for active/retired military) and $10 for students/senior citizens.

The Saucon Valley Performing Arts Association (SVPAA) is also coordinating a Free Community Dinner & Musical night for local seniors 65 and older on Thursday, April 18 at the high school.

Attendees will enjoy a complimentary dinner at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria, followed by the show at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The dinner menu includes pulled pork or boneless BBQ chicken thigh; smoked gouda mac and cheese; baked beans; cole slaw; a mixed greens salad; and dessert.

Those interested in attending the dinner must RSVP individually by completing an online form. Seating is limited to the first 125 people who RSVP.

For questions or more information, email th******@gm***.com.

Photos by Chris Christian