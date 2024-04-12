Harry James Irvin Jr. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Harry James Irvin Jr. (1949 – 2024)

I was born in Philadelphia in 1949 and my folks, Harry James Irvin Sr. and Gladys Glick Irvin, moved us out of the city into Aldan, Delaware County, in 1950. I attended Lansdowne-Aldan Public Schools and graduated in 1967. I loved my classmates and was fortunate to have terrific teachers along the way. I also had great years at East Stroudsburg University (BS ’71 and MS ’87), while playing four years of varsity football there, and consider my teammates among the best men I have ever known. My next 37 years were spent as follows: 13.5 years as a teacher and coach in the Saucon Valley School District, a brief stint as the first (and shortest) GM of Wildwater Kingdom at Dorney Park, 15.5 years as a rec center manager and private school principal at KidsPeace National Centers and 7.5 years as VP at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley. Upon retirement, I spent many terrific hours singing/performing with the Macungie Minstrelaires and Good Vibrations at Lehigh Valley Active Life, along with occasional cantata assistance for good friends who direct local church choirs. I absolutely loved pinball machines, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Wildwoods, ragtops and the music of Ray Charles. Folks…I have had a great life.

SURVIVORS

I am survived by my beautiful wife and best friend of 53+ years, Diane Hockensmith Irvin of Macungie, daughter Aileen Irvin Hamsher (of whom I am so proud) of Glenside, Pa., granddaughter Kacey L. Hamsher at University of Delaware, grandson Colin C. N. Hamsher at Temple University, granddaughter Haley E. Hamsher of Glenside, Pa., and brother Jeffrey Lee Irvin of Titusville, Fla. I was predeceased, sadly, by my son-in-law Christopher J. Hamsher.

SERVICES

As my body had been donated to scientific research, a celebration of my life will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an informal service will be held immediately following the visitation period. There will be a designated time during the celebration for anyone who wishes to share a story or memory.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Macungie Minstrelaires, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley or Lehigh Valley Active Life.