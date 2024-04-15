Aileen D. Werner, 99, formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Aileen D. Werner (1925 – 2024)

Aileen D. Werner, 99, formerly of Hellertown, died Friday, April 12, 2024 at Juniper Village at Forest Hills, Pittsburgh. She was the wife of the late Albert W. Werner, who died Dec. 7, 1999. Aileen was born in Hellertown on Feb. 24, 1925 to the late George Riegel and Mary (Nelson) Diehl. She was an executive secretary at the former Bethlehem Steel Company and later worked as a part-time personal secretary; work she continued until she was 89. Aileen was an active volunteer at the First United Church of Christ throughout her life. She also became active in the Hellertown Historical Society and volunteered for the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Aileen had a way of challenging a new acquaintance with a comment or opinion. Those who accepted the challenge and responded in kind would become fast friends and remain friends for life. She was wonderful, beautiful, strong, capable and a most witty mother, grandmother, mentor and friend.

SURVIVORS

Aileen is survived by her children: David D. (Mary Beth) of Pittsburgh, Jane N. (Robert) Rutkowski of Pittsburgh; 5 grandchildren: Amanda, Leah and Nathan Werner, and Benjamin and Matthew Rutkowski. She was predeceased by siblings: Neil, Ray Diehl and Jane Clay.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Aileen’s name may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.