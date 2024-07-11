Leon E. Werkheiser, 97, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Leon E. Werkheiser (1926 – 2024)

Leon E. Werkheiser, 97, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Elsie (Oscavich) Werkheiser. Leon was born in Hellertown on Dec. 3, 1926 to the late Monroe S. and Grace (Kline) Werkheiser. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Leon was an Automotive Technician at the former Hauser Chevrolet and Gutshall Chevrolet for over 30 years until retiring. Leon loved the peace and quiet of the mountains while hunting and fishing. He was a former Scout Leader and had served on the Church Council at Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. Leon also was a member of Hellertown Historical Society.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, Leon is survived by his children: Cole E. of Breinigsville, Kelly Ann of Hellertown; grandchildren: Olivia (Chris) Chin and Carter. He was predeceased by sister: Evelyn Urban.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leon’s name may be made to an animal rescue of your choosing.