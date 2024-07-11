Mary Ann Linde, 85, formerly of Fountain Hill (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mary Ann Linde, 85, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab in South Whitehall Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Mary Ann Linde (1938 – 2024)

Mary Ann Linde, 85, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab in South Whitehall Township. She was born in Pennsburg on Nov. 14, 1938 to the late Albert and Edwina (Graham) Linde. Mary Ann worked as a law firm secretary and also for Estee Lauder in New York City. She was a member of the Singers Forum in New York City and was a highly trained singer and actress. Mary Ann also was a master calligrapher and known for her beautiful greeting card designs. She created a public radio show for WDIY entitled “Lighten Up” and was a marvelous creative writer. She will always be remembered for her fun, loving and creative nature. Metaphysics and Unity Church were a big part of her life.

SURVIVORS

Mary Ann will be greatly missed by her sister: June Miller of Quakertown; and by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by sisters: Felicia Kniep and Fay Butko.

SERVICES

A memorial service with Rev. Marian Johnson officiating will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Ann’s name to Unity of Lehigh Valley, 26 N. Third Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.