BAPL Bids Farewell to Bookmobile, Urges Support for New Mobile Library

The Bethlehem Area Public Library has announced the retirement of its Bookmobile, a mobile library service that has been a key part of its reading outreach efforts for years. A fundraising effort is under way to help pay for a new BAPL Bookmobile.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Bethlehem Area Public Library has announced the retirement of its Bookmobile, a mobile library service that has been a key part of its reading outreach efforts for years. Six days a week, the bookmobile has brought a collection of approximately 20,000 books to children and families all over the Bethlehem area, including residents of the City of Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township, Fountain Hill and Hanover Township, Northampton County. It has served over 750 children weekly for many years, helping to facilitate over 7,000 book checkouts a year, BAPL officials said.

“All journeys have their end, and it’s with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to our current bookmobile,” the library said in a news release. “The retirement of this vital service highlights a pressing need within our community–the need for a new, modern bookmobile that can continue this legacy of spreading knowledge and joy.”

The BAPL said it needs to raise $550,000 for a new bookmobile, which it hopes to do through a fundraising campaign that was recently launched. The new vehicle will feature modern shelving, technology and accessibility features, and some of the money raised will be used to cover its operational costs for the first year, officials said. They added that they are seeking individual and business sponsors for the new bookmobile.

“Sponsors will have the unique opportunity to have their name and logo displayed prominently on the side of the new bookmobile, showcasing their commitment to literacy and education throughout Bethlehem and the Lehigh Valley,” the release said.

To donate to the campaign or for more information, visit the Bethlehem Area Public Library website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.