How to Help Bethlehem Library’s Bookmobile Begin a New Chapter

The Bethlehem Area Public Library needs a new bookmobile–and you can help them secure one.

Library officials announced Monday that their current bookmobile needs to be replaced due to major mechanical issues.

In a post about a fundraising effort now under way, the Bethlehem Area Public Library didn’t specify how much a new bookmobile is expected to cost, but noted that “funds raised from this campaign will help enhance community access to literature, education and cultural resources on wheels.”

“Our current bookmobile has reached the end of its journey, but with your help, we can bring a new chapter to our mobile library services,” officials said. “Join us in promoting literacy on the move and make a difference by giving to the Bethlehem Area Public Library’s bookmobile fundraiser today!”

Donations may be made online in any amount. Suggested amounts listed on the donation page for the bookmobile fundraiser include $500, $250 and $50, with options available to make one’s donation recurring or to dedicate it to someone.

The library’s service area includes the city of Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township, Fountain Hill and Hanover Township, Northampton County, with the Bookmobile serving many residents who cannot easily access either of the BAPL’s two main branches (11 W. Church Street, Bethlehem, and 400 Webster Street, Bethlehem) and two satellite branches (Books on the Hill in Fountain Hill and BAPL Coolidge in Bethlehem Township).

Click here to view the Winter 2024 schedule for the Bookmobile and for additional information about it.

Click here to learn more about the Bethlehem Area Public Library’s current fundraising effort for a new Bookmobile.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.