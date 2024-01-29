Hellertown Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl

A 23-year-old Hellertown man is facing charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 23-year-old Hellertown man is facing charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Lower Saucon Township.

Township police announced the charges against Nicholas Aaron McKee, of the 200 block of Main Street, Hellertown borough, on Friday.

In a Crimewatch post, police said McKee has been charged with Felony 3 corruption of minors and Misdemeanor 1 indecent assault.

In an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, police said their investigation of the case began the day after Christmas, when a resident reported that McKee had been sexually abusing his daughter.

After receiving the report, police said they took possession of an iPhone that “contained evidence of the…charges and allegations against the defendant, to include evidence of the defendant Nicholas Aaron McKee admitting to and apologizing for said acts.”

The following day, police said they took an 8-page written statement from the girl outlining the alleged abuse that was also submitted as evidence.

The affidavit indicated that the alleged abuse began around June 2023.

The criminal complaint against McKee was filed in district court on Jan. 4 and a preliminary arraignment for him was held before Judge Alan Mege on Jan. 16, according to court papers.

McKee is currently free on $50,000 unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held before Judge Mege on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., according to the case docket.

No attorney for McKee was listed in court papers.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.