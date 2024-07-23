Scott L. Nocek, 63, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Scott L. Nocek, 63, of Steel City, died Monday, July 22, 2024 at his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Scott L. Nocek (1960 – 2024)

Scott L. Nocek, 63, of Steel City, died Monday, July 22, 2024 at his home. Scott was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 20, 1960 to the late Louis J. and Catherine M. (Klement) Nocek. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime. Scott worked for Acme Cryogenics, East Greenville, as a welder for 10 years, and previously at Lehigh Tire, Bethlehem. He enjoyed hunting, listening to music, and making jewelry and walking sticks. Scott was the former Assistant Chief of the Steel City Volunteer Fire Company.

SURVIVORS

Scott is survived by his children: Scott L. Jr. (Aubrey Lynn) of Bethlehem, Nicole M. (Jeremy) Bresnak of Allentown; brothers: Stanley (Sandy) of Danielsville, Richard of Lehighton; grandchildren: Candice, Kaitlynn, Jackson, Ella Mae.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Scott’s visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, and will be followed by military honors. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott’s name to assist with funeral costs may be made to the funeral home.