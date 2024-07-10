David ‘Dave’ F. Ridgick, 66, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

David “Dave” F. Ridgick, 66, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

David F. Ridgick (1957 – 2024)

David “Dave” F. Ridgick, 66, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2024. He was the husband of Diane M. (Hawk) Ridgick. David was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 29, 1957, to the late Richard R. and Mildred H. (Karch) Ridgick. He worked as a roofing foreman for Gehringer Corporation in Whitehall, from which he retired. David enjoyed hunting, and loved the outdoors and being with friends and family.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife Diane of 37 years, David is survived by his children: Justin D. Ridgick and Christine “Christie” S. Ridgick, both of Hellertown; siblings: Sandra Huertas of Bethlehem, Thomas Ridgick of Bethlehem, Anna Fries of Bethlehem. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Richard R. Ridgick Jr. and Michael T. Ridgick. Dave will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

SERVICES

No services will be held. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.