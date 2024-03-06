Spring Bling Bingo to Fund LCCC Student Scholarships

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Lehigh Carbon Community College Foundation will host their Spring Bling Bingo to raise funds for student scholarships on Saturday, April 20 in the Community Services Center on LCCC’s Schnecksville campus.

Doors will open at noon for food sales, bingo registration and dauber purchases. Bingo will begin at 1 p.m., with a chance to win gift cards from local supermarkets and restaurants, hotel stays, gift baskets, tickets to a Lehigh Valley IronPigs baseball game and more. Just 225 tickets will be sold.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $30 at the door or $25 online. Tickets are valid for 20 games of bingo. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, including how to become an event sponsor, contact JoEllen Rooney at JR*****@CC**.edu or 610-799-1929.

