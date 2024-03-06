Cars & Coffee Will Reunite LV Car Enthusiasts Starting in April

The popular monthly Cars & Coffee meetups will return to the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem for a ninth season starting Sunday, April 21.

The popular Cars & Coffee meetups will return to the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem for a ninth season this spring. The free event–which is a large gathering of Lehigh Valley car enthusiasts–will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on the following Sundays: April 21, May 19, June 16, July 14, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22. Each month will have a different car theme such as Imports or American Muscle.

“We are looking forward to warmer days and the return of Cars & Coffee once again here at ArtsQuest,” said event co-creator Dan Kendra. “Hosting events like these is a great way to bring the car community from throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond together for car camaraderie.”

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Mack Truck Stop at the Levitt Pavilion during each Cars & Coffee event. A news release about it noted that the Bethlehem Police Department is supportive of Cars & Coffee.

“The Bethlehem Police Department is looking forward to car enthusiasts once again congregating at SteelStacks for the annual Cars & Coffee events throughout the summer,” said Chief Michelle Kott. “With a very successful event last year, we once again encourage all drivers to follow traffic laws and make sure their cars are street legal for their own safety and those visiting the event, vendors and fellow police officers.”

The event is presented by Koch Automotive Group and is open to all, including those who simply want to admire cars that are on display. To learn more about Cars & Coffee, visit SteelStacks.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.