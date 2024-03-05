Nina A. Fritchman, 64, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Nina A. Fritchman, 64, of Allentown died on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice, Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Nina A. Fritchman (1959 – 2024)

Nina A. Fritchman, 64, of Allentown died on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice, Lower Saucon Township. She was born in Allentown on March 23, 1959 to the late Carl E. and Gloria B. (Wagner) Fritchman. Nina was a controller at the former Beyer-Barber, Allentown, for 30 years, until retiring. She was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where she played on the Bell Choir and served on the Finance Committee. Nina was also a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was a volunteer for Peaceable Kingdom. Nina shared much time, activities and love with nephew Kevin.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her brothers: Guy J. (Patricia) of Dayton, Ohio, Kim L. (Patricia) of Allentown; nieces and nephews: Daniel (Lauren), Douglas (Kimberly), Kevin, Rose, Becky (Michael) Wenske, James, Joseph; best friends, Shirley Horvath, Karen Ebelhauser. Special thanks to Barbara Kohler. She was predeceased by infant brother: Carl E. Jr.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2024 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Fellowship Hall at the church at 1:15 p.m. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nina’s name may be made to her church.