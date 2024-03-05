Bucks Co. Man Facing Additional Indecent Assault Charges

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, 57-year-old Steven Craig Gorman of Springfield Township is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child at two different locations between January 2011 and October 2018. Gorman was charged last fall in Springfield Township with the alleged indecent assault of a boy under the age 13.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An upper Bucks County man charged last fall with the alleged indecent assault of a boy under the age 13 is facing additional charges in another case which authorities say came to light after another alleged victim learned of the previously-filed charges.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, 57-year-old Steven Craig Gorman of Springfield Township is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child at two different locations between January 2011 and October 2018.

Police said the alleged assaults happened at the juvenile’s home in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County, and in Richland Township, Bucks County, where Gorman was apparently living at the time.

“This investigation began following an additional victim coming forward after seeing a news release of Steven Gorman’s initial arrest by Springfield Township Police Department in November of 2023 for indecent assault of a minor,” Tpr. Christopher Cleveland said in the release.

Gorman is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, sexual assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor in the criminal complaint filed Friday by state police.

According to a court docket, Gorman was committed to the Bucks County Correctional Institution in lieu of 10 percent of $1 million bail following a March 1 preliminary arraignment on the charges by Bucks County District Judge Mark Douple of Warrington.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Lisa Gaier in Quakertown is scheduled to be held at 12:30 p.m. March 14, according to the docket.

Gorman is being represented by attorney David Knight of Pennsburg, court papers said.

State police are “asking anyone else who may have been victimized or knows someone who has been victimized by Steven Gorman to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Barracks at 215-249-9191,” the news release said.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County court records.