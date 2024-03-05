Donald Albert Lippincott Sr., 79, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Donald Albert Lippincott Sr., 79, of Hellertown, died on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Lopatcong Center in Phillipsburg, N.J. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Donald Albert Lippincott Sr., 79, of Hellertown, died on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Lopatcong Center in Phillipsburg, N.J. He was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on Aug. 25, 1944 to the late Walter and Gladys (Rooks) Lippincott. Don worked as a machine operator at a paper mill for the majority of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and Nascar.

SURVIVORS

Don is survived by his loving children: Cheri L. Hazlett of Riegelsville, Matthew E. (Alyssa C.) Lippincott of Coopersburg, Carrie L. (Tristan J.) Smith of Hellertown; sisters: Ruth Rick of Perkasie, Helen (Sonny) Eichlin of Kintnersville; grandchildren: Jordan, Cody, Kady, Connor, Emma, Jerzie, Kaiya, Winter, Aeris. He was predeceased by son: Donald A. Lippincott Jr., and many siblings.

SERVICES

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.