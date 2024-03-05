Clothing Boutique Aids Those in Need

Bethlehem’s Central Moravian Church offers free clothing to anyone who needs it through Cynthia’s Boutique.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A resource for residents in need of clothing is located in downtown Bethlehem. Cynthia’s Boutique is an outreach ministry of Central Moravian Church that is open to the public on a regular basis.

Located in the basement of the Church Office Building nat 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, the boutique is open the third Friday and Saturday of the month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The boutique is staffed by warm, respectful volunteers and stocked with well-organized displays of clothing for men, women and children.

Clothing donations are accepted Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on the first Sunday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Christian Education Building parking lot at 38 W. Church St., Bethlehem (accessible via N. New Street and W. Wall Street). Click here to view an interactive map of the Central Moravian Church campus.

For more information about donating clothing or planning a visit to the boutique, contact Charlie (Charlotte) McGorry via the Central Moravian Church office at 610-866-5661 or visit Central’s website, which also includes information about other community-based ministries offered by the church.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.