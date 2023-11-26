Man Charged With Felony Indecent Assault of Child

An upper Bucks County man is accused of felony indecent assault involving a boy under the age of 13.

According to Springfield Township Police, 57-year-old Steven Gorman of Trolley Bridge Road was charged following an investigation by their department that began in late October.

The charges Gorman faces–which police announced in a Crimewatch post Sunday–include Felony 3 Indecent Asssault of a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 Corruption of Minors-Defendant Aged 18 or Above and Misdemeanor 1 Endangering the Welfare of Children.

“Gorman is accused of assaulting a male under the age of 13 at his home,” police said in their post about the charges.

According to the docket filed in the case, Gorman appeared before District Judge Gary Gambardella for a preliminary arraignment on Nov. 16.

He was then released on $500,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket, with a preliminary hearing before Judge Gambardella scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in District Court 07-3-03 in Ottsville.

The docket did not list an attorney for Gorman.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Springfield Township Police Department and Bucks County court records.