Anna T. (Bandzi) Szoke, 92, Formerly of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Anna T. (Bandzi) Szoke (1931 – 2023)

Anna T. (Bandzi) Szoke, 92, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Szoke, who died Dec. 15, 2016. Anna was born in Palmerton on March 31, 1931 to the late Joseph and Anna (Valachy) Bandzi. She worked as a seamstress and presser at the former Palmerton Shirt Factory for three years but was a homemaker most of her life. Anna was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, St. Theres’s Guild and New Beginning Senior Citizens. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, knitting and gardening. A special acknowledgement is made to Saucon Valley Manor for their care and love for Anna.

SURVIVORS

Anna is survived by her children: Barbara (Thomas) Weikert of Bethlehem, Stephen S. Szoke of Antioch, Ill.; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Andrew J. Szoke; brothers: Karl, Lukac, Joseph and Simon.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna’s name may be made to St. Theresa’s Parish.