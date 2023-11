The 2023 holiday season in the Saucon Valley area is off to a festive start following the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Light Up Night event, which was held in Dimmick Park Friday night.

This year’s event featured a variety of holiday-themed activities, raffles, vendors, live performances, food trucks, costumed characters like the Grinch, reindeer, ice carving and much more.

Photos by Chris Christian