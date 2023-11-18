Light Up Night 2023 to Feature ‘Santa’s Sleigh Raffle Tent’

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s annual kickoff to the holiday season in the Saucon Valley, Light Up Night, will feature something new this year.

Santa’s Sleigh Raffle Tent will be filled with prizes including gift cards and gift baskets from local businesses, and tickets to win them will be on sale throughout the evening.

This year’s Light Up Night is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park, which will be festively decorated for the community celebration.

The complete schedule of events taking place in the park is available on the chamber’s website, which lists an ETA of 7:10 p.m. for Santa and his helpers.

The lighting of the tree and other borough Christmas lights will take place around 7:15 p.m. and free photos with Santa will be available immediately afterward.

Some of the other highlights of the event will be face-painting, pony rides, wagon rides (for a fee), live reindeer, hot cocoa and cookies, live performances on the park stage by local instrumental and choral groups, ice carving demonstrations, a holiday craft market, roaming characters like the Grinch and Olaf from ‘Frozen,’ and a bevy of food and drink stands.

This year’s food trucks will include RK Mobile Foods, Big Poppa’s Backyard BBQ, Why Not Burgerz, Let’s Go Coffee, Hausman Farms, Cosmic Kettle Corn, Hungry Hound Express, Slide on By and Spun Fun Gourmet Cotton Candy, and food will also be sold by the Saucon Valley Lions Club and Hellertown Borough Council (in the pavilion). For those who are 21 and older, adult beverages will be available for purchase from Lost Tavern Brewing, Five Maidens Cider Company and Easton Wine Project.

Nearly 30 local businesses are helping to sponsor this year’s Light Up Night, including Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Lindsay O. Albert Accounting and Hellertown Veterinary Center.

For more information, visit the Light Up Night page on the chamber’s website and follow the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber on Facebook.