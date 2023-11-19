When is New Wawa Near Hellertown Supposed to Open?

As work on the Wawa store on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem near Hellertown continues, residents of both communities continue to wonder when the popular chain will open its newest location.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Wawa company representatives said in August that the store’s opening is planned for sometime in December, and to date nothing to the contrary has been announced.

When it opens, the Wawa at the intersection of 412 (Hellertown Road) and Commerce Center Boulevard will feature a 16-pump gas station, a beer and wine section, a deli where sandwiches will be freshly prepared and other amenities for which the Pennsylvania-based chain is well-known.

The site for the new store was chosen at least in part because of its location between Bethlehem’s Wind Creek casino and the nearby I-78 interchange. As the main leading road to and from the interchange, Rt. 412 has become one of the busiest traffic corridors in the region, meaning thousands of potential customers will stream past the Wawa on their way into or out of the city.

Hellertown is located less than a mile south of where the Wawa will be located, so it will also be a convenient destination for borough residents in search of coffee, hoagies, lottery tickets, cold beverages and other items the stores sell.

The South Bethlehem Wawa will add to the company’s already significant presence in the Lehigh Valley, where it operates more than 20 stores, including locations in Fountain Hill, north Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township and Upper Saucon Township.

As of Sunday, the new location was not yet listed on the Wawa website.

According to a banner hung outside the new store, applications for positions there are now being accepted at Wawa.com/careers.