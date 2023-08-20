South Bethlehem Wawa Opening Timeframe Confirmed

Company representatives from Wawa were at Hellertown Community Day Saturday to hand out soft pretzels, store coupons and Wawa merchandise such as bag clips and foam drink koozies. Along with the branded giveaways, they also had an update to share with attendees, many of whom were curious about when their new store in South Bethlehem is expected to open.

Currently under construction, the Hellertown Road store’s opening is planned for sometime in December, Community Day visitors to the Wawa booth were told.

Hiring will begin prior to that, with job applications available at Wawa.com, staff confirmed. As of Sunday, the site did not have any job postings listed for the new store.

The Wawa is under construction near the intersection of Commerce Center Boulevard and Hellertown Road (Rt. 412), about half a mile north of the Hellertown interchange on I-78 along a heavily traveled stretch of road between the highway and Wind Creek casino in Bethlehem.

The property on which it is being built was previously home to Chris’s restaurant, a diner and truck stop that operated there for decades.

In addition to a self-service gas station, Wawa plans to sell beer and wine at the new location and is seeking approval of a liquor license transfer in order to do that. The application is currently pending approval by Bethlehem city officials and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The new Wawa will be less than a mile north of Hellertown and closer to the borough than any of other local Wawa stores, including nearby locations in Fountain Hill and Upper Saucon Township.