James Suhr, 91, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James Suhr, 91, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

James Suhr (1931 – 2023)

James Suhr, 91, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in his home. He was the husband of the late Joan (MacDonald) Suhr. James was born in South Branch, N.J., on Dec. 29, 1931 to the late Max and Daisy (Landon) Suhr. He was employed by Sears as an automotive mechanic. James served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of State American Legion. James was a past chief of the Bradley Gardens Volunteer Fire Company in New Jersey.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by children: Michael (Linda) Myers of Bridgewater, N.J., Jeannette Betza of Highbridge, N.J., Sherry (Paul) Munson of Flemington, N.J., James E. (Michaella) of Karlsruhe, Germany; eight grandchildren; stepchildren: Peter (Susan) Gerwer of Benton, Joan (Alan) Swensen of Palmer Township, Dennis (Marion) Gerwer in North Carolina, John (Barbara) Gerwer of Manchester, Tenn.; eight great-grandchildren. James was predeceased by several siblings; son-in-law: William Betza; first wife: Geraldine (Miller) Suhr; stepson: Joseph Gerwer.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, which will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.