Driver Hurt in Rt. 611 Crash Near Ottsville Turkey Hill: Police

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said a 51-year-old man from Dunmore, Lackawanna County, was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Rt. 611 (Easton Road) near the entrance to the Turkey Hill store in the Ottsville section of Nockamixon Township Friday.

In an accident report released by the barracks, police said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m., when a northbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by a 28-year-old Lansdale man turned left into the Turkey Hill’s parking lot entrance at 8330 Easton Road.

Police said that as he did so, the truck driver allegedly “failed to observe” the 2020 Tesla Model 3 being driven south on Rt. 611 by the Dunmore man.

According to the accident report, the Tesla driver attempted to avoid a collision but struck the driver’s side of the turning truck.

Police said he was transported by Upper Bucks Regional EMS to Grand View Hospital in Sellersville for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

The truck driver was not injured, police said.

The report indicated that he was cited under the Pennsylvania motor vehicle code for a Vehicle Turning Left violation.