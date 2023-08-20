Thousands Enjoy Community Day in Hellertown (Photos)

Nearly perfect weather helped draw thousands of local residents to Community Day in Hellertown, which was held in the borough’s Dimmick Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Est. Read Time: 8 mins

Nearly perfect weather helped draw thousands of local residents to Community Day in Hellertown, which was held in the borough’s Dimmick Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“This is what makes Hellertown great,” Mayor David Heintzelman said during opening ceremonies for the event, which included live musical performances, at least 65 local vendors, a wide variety of food available for purchase, giveaways, raffles, a blood drive and more. Heintzelman also headed the organization of the event, which received support from volunteers and business sponsors.

During the opening ceremonies, Heintzelman and state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) also recognized a local health food store that is currently celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Frey’s Better Foods opened on June 1, 1983 and was originally located in the center of Hellertown. Today the store is located at 1575 Main Street, at the north end of the borough, where it attracts a loyal clientele with a selection of natural and organic foods, vitamins and other products marketed toward health conscious customers.

The business was founded by Howard and Harriet Frey, a proclamation read by Heintzelman noted, and today is run second and third generation family members Diane and Bruce Haas and their son Jeremy.

In proclaiming Aug. 19, 2023 Frey’s Better Foods Day in Hellertown, Heintzelman observed that Frey’s has seen continued growth over the past 40 years.

“They are anchors in the community,” said Rep. Freeman, who presented the Haases with a certificate of recognition from the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.

Freeman said Frey’s is a staple retailer in Hellertown, which he said “has one of the best, strongest senses of community of any community” in his district.

Following the opening ceremonies–which included music by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus–the festivities continued with performances by the Saucon Valley High School Marching Band and later Flirtin’ with the Mob on the Dimmick Park stage.

Dewey Fire Co. trucks and equipment were on display at the north end of the park, where the company’s new ladder truck was extended to fly a large American flag high above the bucolic setting.