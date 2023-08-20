Thousands Enjoy Community Day in Hellertown (Photos)

Nearly perfect weather helped draw thousands of local residents to Community Day in Hellertown, which was held in the borough’s Dimmick Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“This is what makes Hellertown great,” Mayor David Heintzelman said during opening ceremonies for the event, which included live musical performances, at least 65 local vendors, a wide variety of food available for purchase, giveaways, raffles, a blood drive and more. Heintzelman also headed the organization of the event, which received support from volunteers and business sponsors.
During the opening ceremonies, Heintzelman and state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) also recognized a local health food store that is currently celebrating a milestone anniversary.
Frey’s Better Foods opened on June 1, 1983 and was originally located in the center of Hellertown. Today the store is located at 1575 Main Street, at the north end of the borough, where it attracts a loyal clientele with a selection of natural and organic foods, vitamins and other products marketed toward health conscious customers.
The business was founded by Howard and Harriet Frey, a proclamation read by Heintzelman noted, and today is run second and third generation family members Diane and Bruce Haas and their son Jeremy.
Frey’s Better Foods owners Bruce and Diane Haas are recognized by Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, who issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 19, 2023 Frey’s Better Foods Day in the borough in celebration of the business’s 40th anniversary.
In proclaiming Aug. 19, 2023 Frey’s Better Foods Day in Hellertown, Heintzelman observed that Frey’s has seen continued growth over the past 40 years.
“They are anchors in the community,” said Rep. Freeman, who presented the Haases with a certificate of recognition from the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.
Freeman said Frey’s is a staple retailer in Hellertown, which he said “has one of the best, strongest senses of community of any community” in his district.
Following the opening ceremonies–which included music by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus–the festivities continued with performances by the Saucon Valley High School Marching Band and later Flirtin’ with the Mob on the Dimmick Park stage.
Dewey Fire Co. trucks and equipment were on display at the north end of the park, where the company’s new ladder truck was extended to fly a large American flag high above the bucolic setting.
A large American flag displayed atop the ladder extension of a Dewey Fire Co. truck provided a patriotic backdrop for the Hellertown Community Day festivities in Dimmick Park Saturday.
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) presented Bruce and Diane Haas of Frey’s Better Foods with a certificate from the Pa. State House of Representatives in recognition of the business’s 40th anniversary.
The Wawa booth at Community Day was a popular one. Staff handed out store coupons, soft pretzels and Wawa branded giveaways such as drink koozies and inflatable beach balls.
Saucon Valley Teachers gave up some of their end-of-summer time off to staff a booth at Hellertown Community Day Saturday. Students in the Saucon Valley School District will soon return to classes.
The smiling faces of the Hellertown Auto Wash team attracted Community Day visitors to their booth, where they gift cards and other giveaways, along with information about the popular Main Street car wash’s services.
One of the newer local businesses to be represented at Hellertown Community Day was Hellertown Veterinary Center. Owned and operated by Dr. Amber Bauer (above at left), the clinic opened in the Shoppes at Hellertown earlier this summer. In addition to giveaways visitors to the booth had the opportunity to enter two raffles for gift baskets (one for cats and one for dogs).
Owner Brandon Wimbish of Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency in Hellertown had a smile for every visitor to his booth at Community Day, along with a variety of giveaways.
There was much to catch the interest of little ones at Hellertown Community Day. Sparky the Fire Dog was just one of a number of costumed characters who mingled with attendees in the borough’s Dimmick Park.
Community Day was also enjoyed by some attendees’ furry friends.
Logan’s Heroes Animal Rescue was one of a number of area nonprofit organizations with booths at Community Day in Hellertown.
Christ Lutheran Church of Hellertown was one of the many local congregations which set up booths at Community Day.
Saucon Valley Community Center staff manned a booth at Hellertown Community Day.
Lawler Classic Travel had lots of free information to share about cruises to exotic destinations, from islands in the Caribbean to the glaciers of Alaska.
First UCC’s booth promoted its familiar nickname as Hellertown’s “church on the island.” The church is so-called because it occupies a triangular piece of land bounded by Northampton, Penn and Durham streets.
Hellertown’s Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 members manned a booth at Community Day.
Staff from River Valley Waldorf School in Upper Black Eddy provided information about the education the school offers students at their Community Day booth.
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus provided music for the opening ceremonies at Community Day.
By late morning, a family-filled line had formed at the always-popular face-painting booth. The Community Day in Hellertown event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors to Community Day in Hellertown walk past the Christ Lutheran Church booth.
Community Day attendees watch the opening ceremonies from the lawn in front of the Dimmick Park bandshell. Behind them is the Miller-Keystone Bloodmobile, which was on site for a blood drive hosted by the Saucon Valley Lions Club.
St. Theresa Catholic Church provided information about their parish at Community Day in Hellertown Saturday.
The Saucon Valley High School Marching Band performed as part of the opening ceremonies for Community Day in Hellertown Saturday. The opening ceremonies were held at the Dimmick Park bandshell at 10 a.m.
Members of the Saucon Valley High School Marching Band Color Guard display banners and flags during the opening ceremonies for Hellertown Community Day.
The Hellertown Police Department was represented with a booth staffed by officers and friends at Community Day.
Dewey Fire Co. No. 1 promoted fire safety and prevention in the borough along with the company’s philosophy of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
The “police duck” pond at the Hellertown Police Department’s booth was a popular stop for families.
Even a few princesses were on hand to mingle with the Hellertown Community Day crowds.
Bucks Run Oil staff including owner Fred Magargal (center) gave away BRO t-shirts and promoted a raffle to visitors to their booth. The business is currently putting the finishing touches on its new truck depot on Whitaker Street in Hellertown.
Sparky the Fire Dog was on hand to help promote fire safety for little ones.
