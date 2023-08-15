Pedestrian Injured in Rt. 309 Accident, Police Say

A pedestrian walking along Rt. 309 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, was injured when he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday.

An accident report released by the barracks identified the pedestrian as a 49-year-old Quakertown man, who police said was walking southbound along the four-lane road’s southbound lanes south of Springfield Street when he was struck just after 5 a.m.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian as a 48-year-old Allentown man and said the vehicle he was operating was a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to the report, the driver was in the right southbound lane when the pedestrian entered the lane and was struck.

The man was subsequently taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus near Quakertown for treatment of injuries of unknown severity, police said.

The accident report noted that the area in which the man was walking has “small shoulders on both sides of the roadway” and a speed limit of 55 mph.

It futher noted that “it was dark with no street lights when the crash occurred.”

There are no sidewalks where the crash occurred, which is in a rural area south of Coopersburg.

The police report did not list any charges against the driver or indicate that police may be investigating the accident further.