New Wawa Opens on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township

Est. Read Time: 7 mins

It was a grand opening literally years in the making, and the Coopersburg area was ready.

Wawa opened the doors to its new store on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that recognized the community in several meaningful ways.

Among the local organizations that were recognized during the 9 a.m. event were the Upper Saucon Township Police and Volunteer Fire departments, both of which received $1,000 donations and hoagies from Wawa as part of its Hoagies for Heroes program.

In accepting the donation on behalf of the police department, Sgt. Justin Driscoll said that Upper Saucon Township Police plan to put the money toward their K-9 program.

Wawa also recognized several local Special Olympians, who helped to unveil a new, limited-time beverage offering–Gold Medal Hot Chocolate, Toasted Caramel Crunch Recipe–whose sale will benefit athletes headed to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

The youngest honoree at the grand opening ceremony was 12-year-old Upper Saucon resident MaKenna Boss, who was the store’s “Community Day Brightener Honoree” for her fundraising on behalf of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Reilly Children’s Hospital.

Wawa Area Manager Gerard Matthew said the company received many nominations for Community Day Brightener in Upper Saucon Township.

Wawa Director of Store Operations Gina DePaolo, General Manager Megan Boehm and others spoke during the half-hour-long ceremony, which also featured a “Parade of Wawa Associates” and remarks by local elected officials, including Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Farrell and State Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131), who were on hand to help welcome Wawa to the Southern Lehigh area.

In addition to being the first Wawa to open in the Coopersburg area, the new store at Rt. 309 and Passer Road is also the first the company has opened this year. According to a company news release, Wawa plans to open more than 50 additional new stores in 2022.

Inside, the new store features a beer cooler, a seating area, self-service checkouts, a full-service checkout counter, restrooms, ATMs, a Pennsylvania Lottery kiosk, prepackaged cold foods, cold drinks, a soda fountain, a self-service coffee bar, baked goods, and various kiosks from which customers can order and customize everything from soup to salads to hoagies to burgers to hot or iced beverages to go. The extensive Wawa menus are displayed on the kiosk screens as well as on flatscreen LEDs hung inside the store.

Contributing to the fun atmosphere at the event was Wawa mascot Wally Goose, who was on hand to give away 100 “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to some of the first customers to visit the store, which was built on the site of the former Peppercorn Pub.

The Wawa also features a gas station, and will be adjacent to a McDonald’s that is currently under construction. The McDonald’s is expected to open next month.