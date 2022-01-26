Sneak Peek: New Wawa on Rt. 309 Nearly Ready to Open (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The countdown to the opening of the Lehigh Valley’s newest Wawa is under way in the Southern Lehigh area, with thousands of motorists eagerly eyeballing the nearly-complete edifice at Passer Road and Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township.

The enormous convenience store and gas station has been under development for approximately two years, and is slated to open Thursday, Feb. 3.

Adjacent to the Wawa will be a new McDonald’s that is currently under construction and slated to open in March.