Coopersburg Wawa’s Opening Delayed

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Est. Read Time: 2 mins
Coopersburg Wawa

Ground on the a new Wawa currently under construction at Rt. 309 and Passer Road in Upper Saucon Township was broken in early 2020, just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A McDonald’s is also being built adjacent to the Wawa site.

Anyone hoping to pick up cookies and milk for Santa or snacks for his reindeer at a new Wawa on Rt. 309 near Coopersburg is going to have to wait until next year to do that.

Company representatives who staffed a booth at the borough’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night confirmed that the opening of the store has been delayed until Feb. 3, 2022.

“It got pushed back a bit,” said one of the people staffing the booth.

Wawa had a Fall 2021 opening date for it listed under new store openings on Wawa.com for months, but work on the convenience store/gas station at Passer Road and Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township is apparently taking longer to complete than was originally expected. As of Saturday, under “Coming Soon” on the Wawa website’s store locator page, the company had updated the Coopersburg store’s opening date to “Winter 2022.”

Ground on the new Wawa was broken nearly two years ago, and nearly two years before a groundbreaking for an adjacent McDonald’s restaurant, which is expected to open in March 2022.

At the Wawa booth at the tree-lighting event, attendees had the opportunity to spin a prize wheel and win items like coupons, gift cards and Wawa branded merchandise. There was also a raffle to enter, and information about job opportunities with the Delaware County-based company was available.

Wawa Opening Upper Saucon

A company representative for Wawa confirmed Saturday that the opening date for a new convenience store/gas station under construction at Rt. 309 and Passer Road near Coopersburg has been pushed back to Feb. 3, 2022. The company previously raised expectations that the store would be open by Christmas by listing it as having a Fall 2021 opening online. The booth the Wawa team members were staffing was located at the annual Coopersburg Tree-Lighting Ceremony.

Leave a Review or Comment