Coopersburg Wawa’s Opening Delayed

Anyone hoping to pick up cookies and milk for Santa or snacks for his reindeer at a new Wawa on Rt. 309 near Coopersburg is going to have to wait until next year to do that.

Company representatives who staffed a booth at the borough’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night confirmed that the opening of the store has been delayed until Feb. 3, 2022.

“It got pushed back a bit,” said one of the people staffing the booth.

Wawa had a Fall 2021 opening date for it listed under new store openings on Wawa.com for months, but work on the convenience store/gas station at Passer Road and Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township is apparently taking longer to complete than was originally expected. As of Saturday, under “Coming Soon” on the Wawa website’s store locator page, the company had updated the Coopersburg store’s opening date to “Winter 2022.”

Ground on the new Wawa was broken nearly two years ago, and nearly two years before a groundbreaking for an adjacent McDonald’s restaurant, which is expected to open in March 2022.

At the Wawa booth at the tree-lighting event, attendees had the opportunity to spin a prize wheel and win items like coupons, gift cards and Wawa branded merchandise. There was also a raffle to enter, and information about job opportunities with the Delaware County-based company was available.