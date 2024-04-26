LVIA Sees March Surge in Passenger Traffic

According to airport officials, 86,582 passengers flew out of LVIA in March; the highest volume of passengers for the month of March since 2004.

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) saw a surge in passenger volume for March, which was 10.7 percent higher than it was a year ago and the highest it has been in two decades.

According to airport officials, 86,582 passengers flew out of LVIA in March; the highest volume of passengers for the month of March since 2004. The increase in passengers was primarily attributed to traffic on Allegiant Air-operated routes, which saw an 18 percent uptick in volume. Delta’s traffic increased by 3.3 percent, while American Airlines’ passenger volume decreased by 6.4 percent and United’s was lower by 1.6 percent.

“We were fortunate to avoid late season winter storms that could have impacted flight schedules,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA), in a statement. “Additionally, ABE remains a popular resource for charter operations and some new destinations in recent months continue to create more opportunities for travelers to choose ABE.”

The popularity of Florida as a destination of choice for passengers departing from LVIA is only likely to increase, according to the airport, which said Allegiant Air will provide nonstop service from Allentown to Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting next month. The Orlando-bound flights are currently scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays, and will not affect Allegiant Air’s flights to Orlando/Sanford Airport (SFB), which operate daily.

Additionally, the airport noted that 23.8 million pounds of cargo was processed through Lehigh Valley International Airport in March, which represented an increase of 0.8 percent from last year.

For more information about flights out of Lehigh Valley International Airport, visit FlyABE.com.

