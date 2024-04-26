Watch Out: New ‘E-ZPass’ Phishing Scam Targets Customers

As part of the scam, hackers are attempting to steal personal information from E-ZPass account holders by claiming that the information is needed to settle outstanding toll charges, state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office said Thursday.

With the start of summer travel season right around the corner, state authorities are warning of a new phishing scam targeting E-ZPass customers. As part of the scam, hackers are attempting to steal personal information from E-ZPass account holders by claiming that the information is needed to settle outstanding toll charges, state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office said Thursday.

According to Boscola’s April 24 newsletter, the scam typically involves an unsolicited text message from “Pa Turnpike Toll Services” informing the recipient that they have an outstanding balance due. The text claims that if the balance isn’t paid in full, a late fee could result, and requests that the recipient provide personal financial details in order to process a payment immediately.

Anyone who receives an unsolicited text or email appearing to be from E-ZPass or another tolling agency should not click on any links within the communication, Boscola’s office said, and should instead verify that there is no outsanding balance by logging in to the PA Turnpike’s E-ZPass website or the site for the corresponding agency.

Individuals who receive what appears to be a fraudulent text message can also file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Doing so could be helpful to investigators, particularly since similar scams have recently been reported nationwide.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.