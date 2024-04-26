Get a Free Stroke Risk Screening May 23 in Center Valley

Various stations will be set up for the event, including those offering cholesterol and blood sugar screenings (fasting for one hour beforehand is recommended), heart rate and blood pressure screenings, body mass index and waist circumference measurements, nutrition education, fall risk assessments and education, and healthy snacks.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital will host a free stroke risk screening event on Thursday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to anyone 18 or older and will take place at the hospital at 3200 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley.

Various stations will be set up for the event, including those offering cholesterol and blood sugar screenings (fasting for one hour beforehand is recommended), heart rate and blood pressure screenings, body mass index and waist circumference measurements, nutrition education, fall risk assessments and education, and healthy snacks. Also, the Bananarama food truck will be on site selling whipped banana “nice cream” sundaes.

According to stroke statistics shared by Good Shepherd, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. experience a stroke every year, making it a leading cause of long-term disability and movement difficulties for those affected. The purpose of conducting the types of screenings that will be available is to identify risk factors for stroke and educate people about how to modify their lifestyle to reduce the risk of experiencing this condition.

Free parking will be available near the hospital’s front entrance at the event.

Those interested in attending can pre-register for the event by emailing sd*****@gs**.org or calling 610-778-9208. Walk-ins will also be welcome on the day of the event.

